Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary supports Female Bucks U13 hockey provincials

On March 1, Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary had the pleasure of presenting a $2,000 community grant to support the Cranbrook U13 Female Bucks Hockey team, as they prepare to host the BC U13 Female Hockey Provincial Championship 2023 – Cranbrook in our fine city, March 23-29. Club President Mel McFarlane and Sunriser Helen Boon represented the club, sharing their best wishes with the U13 players and parents as they prepare for the provincial tournament!
