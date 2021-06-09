Cranbrook students break records in 2021 GoByBike Week

Kootenay Orchards retains their winning title for third year in a row

Pictured are the bike racks at Kootenay Orchards school. Kootenay Orchards has won the bike to school challenge for GoByBike Week for the third year in a row. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook students broke records last week during the Bike To School challenges for GoByBike week.

Cranbrook kids rode a total of 2,393 trips to school in the four-day school week, and staff members logged 192 rides to work.

Parkland Middle School won the high/middle school challenge, followed by Laurie Middle School and Mount Baker High school.

Kootenay Orchards retains their title for the third year in a row with 417 rides. In second place is ʔaq̓amnik’ School and in third place is Amy Woodland. Steeples School narrowly edged out Kootenay Christian Academy.

ʔaq̓amnik’ school staff topped the list for staff rides at 2.08 rides per person, followed by St. Mary’s School.

Lynnette Wray, President of the Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise says that a total of 12 schools participated in the spring challenge.

“The 2021 edition of the Cranbrook Bike to School Challenges brought a positive energy to the community, schools, and lots of smiles to the faces of students, teachers and parents,” said Wray. “Our Sunrise Rotary Club was thrilled to have the opportunity to provide this fun activity for local schools.”

She adds that Sunrise Rotary wants to thank local RCMP for their extra presence on the streets during GoByBike week.

Brenda Tyson, Principal at Parkland, says that GoByBike week was a great way for students to get out during a strange year.

“Parkland Middle School is thankful and grateful to Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary for providing this fun activity for our students to participate in during this strange year,” said Tyson. “Congratulations to our students for earning the victory and to our staff for their support. Special shoutout to Alissa Amos and her class for organizing the activity for our school. We look forward to defending our championship next year.”

Judi Poole, Principal at Kootenay Orchards, thanked everyone for participating.

“The passion of our riders was certainly palpable this time around. We are excited to be the recipients of the GoByBike trophy,” she said. “We would like to extend a huge shoutout to our Grade 5 teacher Mrs. Schadeli. Mrs. Schadeli’s passion and leadership in this challenged helped to encourage our KO community to get out and ride. Thank you to all who participated and enjoyed the riding as well.”

Thanks to donations from Northstar Bicycle Co. and Gerick Sports, two lucky students were able to win bikes. Each day a student rode their bike to school they received an entry ballot for the Win a Bike contest. The winners were drawn at the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on Saturday, with Oasys from Grade 3 at T.M. Roberts and Hayden from Grade 7 at Laurie Middle School being named the winners.

Sunrise Rotary thanks all of the sponsors for their support, as well as school staff and volunteers.

“Way to go Cranbrook Students,” said Sunrise Rotary. “Safe travels as you keep on having fun riding to school, and please remember to wear your helmet.”



