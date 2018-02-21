Cranbrook Squash Club holds local tournament

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

The Cranbrook 2018 Squash Tournament saw 16 competitors each play three to four matches this past weekend.

With an influx of new players, tournament director Robert Klewchuk says it has been fun to watch new on-court dynamics emerge. Experience, however, did play a factor as both divisions had a returning champion.

Eugene Ries took the ‘C’ final over Jordan Torgerson and in the Open Final, George Freitag came out ahead over Joe Hockley. The sportsmanship award went to Scott Kemperman.