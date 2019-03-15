Cranbrook skaters shine at STARSkate

Four skaters from the Cranbrook Skating Club came back with top honours at Super Series in Kelowna

The Cranbrook Skating Club had a fantastic weekend in Kelowna at the Super Series STARSkate Final from March 1-3.

Top winners from Cranbrook include Katrina Pezeshki, Arianna, Ryan Anderson and Haylee Effray.

Katrina placed first in STAR 4 Girls U13, as well as first in Star 6-7 SoloDance and fourth in Bronze Interpretive.

Haylee came back third in STAR 4 Girls U13 and evaluated at gold in Introductory Interpretive.

Ryan evaluated at silver in both STAR two ladies and Interpretive.

Arianna placed third in Star 6-7 SoloDance, fourth in you U13 for ladies and seventh in Bronze Interpretive.

