The Cranbrook Outlaws will look challenge the West Kootenay Timberwolves for the division title. File photo

Cranbrook Outlaws sweep weekend games

The Outlaws finished their regular season with a 6-5-1 record against the Timberwolves

The Cranbrook Outlaws swept their weekend games against the West Kootenay Timberwolves.

On June 22 in Castlegar, the Outlaws offence dominated as they won 12-4 against their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League rivals.

Fletcher Backshell-Jones led the Outlaws with three goals and four assists for seven points in their Saturday win. Wyatt Fancy collected five goals in the game, while Seth Swager had three goals and three assists for six points.

LOOK BACK: Outlaws split weekend games against Sabercats, Renegades

On June 23 in Rossland, the Outlaws offence continued to soar as they won 11-5 over the Timberwolves.

Fancy led the Outlaws with four goals and three assists for seven points in the game. Michael Blackwell finished the game with one goal and five assists, and Avery Burki finished the game with two goals and three assists.

That wraps up the regular season games with the Outlaws having finished with a 6-5-1 record and the Timberwolves finishing with a 4-7-1 record.

The teams will meet for the Junior B Tier III Championship in a best of three series.

Last year’s champion was the West Kootenay Timberwolves, as the Outlaws will challenge once again for this year’s title.

Most Read