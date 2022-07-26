Cranbrook Outlaws Lacrosse headed to Alberta for playoffs

Submitted

It was another successful weekend for the Cranbrook Junior Outlaws, winning their playoff series against the Calgary Wranglers. The Outlaws swept the three game series two games to none.

The first game was a 16-10 victory for the Outlaws. It was hard fought game with the Wranglers scoring five goals in five minutes at the start of the third. The Outlaws regained their composure and stuck it out to win that game.

The second game was a 17-7 win for Outlaws. This game was a complete effort from the Outlaws. Each and every player chipped in to play sixty great minutes of lacrosse and come away with a great victory.

The Outlaw players and coaches would like to thank all the fans that showed up for the ten home games throughout the season. According to team captain, Reeve Toth “we easily have the best fans in the whole league and couldn’t have done it with them there to cheer us on!” This past weekend the fans made the play off win very memorable. $2000 was raised to assist the team with travel to provincials.

The teams success would also not have been possible without the generosity of it’s community sponsors. The following businesses stepped up to financially support the team this year:

Ashley Homestore

Bedroom Furniture Galleries

Cranbrook Auto Repair

Key City Drywall

Spring Honda

Sunshine Marina

Alpine Toyota

Spruce Notary & Legal

Save on Foods

Boston Pizza

Skookumchuck Pulp

Jack Carter Northstar

The team will spend the next two weeks preparing for provincials where they will play for the Alberta provincial championship. Provincials will host the top teams in the south and north division.