Cranbrook lacrosse to kick off season in Rossland over weekend

All age groups set to participate in year’s first tournament after several weeks of practice

The teams have been hitting the floor since late March for practice, but the Cranbrook Outlaws box lacrosse program will get their first taste of game action this Sunday.

Playing in Rossland, every age group from Tyke to Midget have games scheduled against rival West Kootenay Wolfpack squads.The Peewees kick off the event at 8:30 a.m. with Outlaws 1 taking on the Wolfpack and the final game of the day will be the Midget teams from 6:55 to 7:50 p.m.

Following Sunday, the Outlaws next action is at a tournament in High River, Alberta from April 27 to 29. They then host a tournament in Cranbrook from May 11 to 13, which includes female Peewee to Midget categories.

The box lacrosse season begins in late March and wraps up in June.

