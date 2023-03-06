The Cranbrook Blackwolves lacrosse team is gearing up for the upcoming season which starts on Monday, March 27.

Cranbrook lacrosse season about to begin

For the Townsman

Cranbrook Lacrosse is gearing up for our upcoming season which starts on Monday, March 27. We are excited to get our season going under our new identity, the Cranbrook Blackwolves.

The Cranbrook Blackwolves name and logo allow the Cranbrook Lacrosse Association to adopt many aspects, both direct and subtle, that align with the Indigenous roots of the game and to utilize a name that has much meaning within the Indigenous Community.

Curious about lacrosse? If you or a friend or a person you know would like to try lacrosse, please come to our free “try-it” sessions on Sunday, March 5 and Sunday, March 12 from 5 pm to 6 pm at the soccer dome. We are excited to give our youth a chance to participate and see if they enjoy it. No equipment is needed but please bring clean indoor shoes.

Lacrosse is a versatile sport that trains the whole body, making it an excellent off-season sport for hockey players and other athletes.

For more information or to join the Pack, go to cranbrooklacrosse.com or email cranbrooklacrosse@gmail.com

