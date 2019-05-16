Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts tournament

Teams from B.C. and Alberta came to Cranbrook to take part in the Kootenay Box Lacrosse Tournament

Cranbrook Lacrosse welcomed teams across the British Columbia and Alberta for the Kootenay Box Lacrosse Tournament.

From May 10-12 Memorial Arena, Kinsmen Arena and Western Financial place were homes to many teams battling it out at the tournament.

The Tournament included all levels of lacrosse including bantam, midget, novice, pee wee and tyke.

There were eight different Cranbrook teams that took part in the weekend-long event.



