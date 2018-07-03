Cranbrook Junior Bandits split weekend home games

The Cranbrook Bandits Junior ‘B’ squad spent the weekend on their home field and were competitive in back-to-back doubleheaders.

On Saturday, the team hosted the Mission Valley Rockies in exhibition games at Confederation Park, losing 11-8 and 7-6. The following afternoon, luck swung to their side and they beat the Clark Fork Cougars 7-2 and 7-4.

The four games were the team’s first home action since May and also their first chance at redemption following a tough conference play weekend in Montana, where a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs was cancelled due to rain and the Bandits then lost 22-9 and 20-11 to the Glacier Twins.

Along with the Senior ‘A’ Bandits, the Junior team was scheduled to face Spokane’s Ferris High School Saxons on Tuesday, July 3 at home, but the game has been postponed to Monday, July 9.

The Junior boys next conference match is scheduled for next Saturday with two more meetings with the Glacier Twins at Confederation Park. The Senior squad, meanwhile, will be on the road for their next conference games, travelling to Libby to play a doubleheader against the Loggers next Saturday.

The Junior ‘B’ team has an overall record of 10-10 and are 2-2 in American Legion Montana-Alberta League conference play. The ‘A’ side is 8-10 overall and holds a 2-4 record in their regular season. According to the Montana-Alberta league website, the Senior Bandits are in fifth place in the eight-team West ‘A’ division.

The ‘B’ team have their year-ending District tournament in Hamilton, Montana from July 19 to 22. The ‘A’ Districts are also in Hamilton, but from July 26 to 29.