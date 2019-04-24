Cranbrook hockey player heads to U15 provincial tournament

Owen Johnson is one of two Cranbrook hockey players attending the annual event

Local hockey player Owen Johnson will be showcasing his skills at the 2019 Male U15 Provincial Tournament.

The East Kootenay Zone Bantam Ice hockey player will be heading to Penticton from May 9-12 where he will join 159 players for the event.

“It’s super exciting,” he said. “I’m just really lucky to have that opportunity.”

The players are split up into eight jamboree-style teams, and Johnson will be on Team BC White.

“I was a little surprised,” said Johnson when he found out he made the roster.

When he is at the tournament he hopes to showcase his physical play and speed.

While he is there with his peers, Johnson says he is excited for the opportunity to meet new people.

“Just meeting the new people and seeing other great players from across the province,” he said.

Johnson, 14, has been playing hockey for 10 years and says he has continued to try and improve on his hockey skills.

“I just try to work hard, do my best and have fun,” he said.

With the tournament not far off, preparation has been key to standout in the tournament.

“I’m just going to try and practice a bit before, and go out there and try my best,” said Johnson. “I’m going to try and work on stick handling, quick release and just to skate hard.”

Johnson took part in a regional camp, which combined with his in-year evaluation, helped his selection to the tournament.

“I think there was a lot of tough decisions there, but I’m a bigger guy for my age and I have some scoring skill, so I think it helped,” he said.

While at the camp Johnson said they worked on power-skating as well as playing a couple of games.

The left winger says he models his play after Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

“He’s just such a hard worker and good in front of the net,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the training he has received from his team and coach Jordan Foreman helped him land the opportunity.

“He is just a great coach,” he said.

During the tournament, BC Hockey and the Western Hockey League (WHL) will conduct WHL Combine Testing on and off the ice. The goals of the testing are to assist the players with skill development by utilizing the latest testing technology.

The results are compiled in a national database, giving those players a ranking and identifying areas for improvement.

Johnson will be joined at theU15 tournament with two other teammates, Prezton Stewart from Cranbrook and Ethan Moore from Fernie.



