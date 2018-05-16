Cranbrook Golf Club juniors receive donation from Cranbrook Colonels

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

The Cranbrook Colonels Senior Hockey Club has made a donation of $1000 to the Cranbrook Golf Club’s Junior Program for the 2018 season.

Thanks to the donation, the CGC says that they are able to provide unique opportunities for their Junior Golfers in Cranbrook including the pursuit of unique camp options, such as their after-school swing lessons which has grown to nearly 60 participants this season.

The increased budget also allows for the freedom in pricing and ensuring the camps can be an enjoyable experience for all. The CGC is able to reward our Junior members with free Monday Golf instruction and play as well as the option of ‘Mystery golf tour days’ where a selected group has the chance to go on golf trips to different facilities throughout the Kootenays.

The club is hosting the Cranbrook Junior Open on June 2 and Cranbrook Adult/Junior two-ball on July 7.