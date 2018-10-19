Cranbrook father, daughter take gold in world powerlifting championships

Local father and daughter duo took on the 100% Raw Powerlifting World Championships and came out on top.

Shayne and Aspen Parker went to Virginia Beach, Va., to show off their skills in powerlifting and received gold in their respective categories from Oct 11-14.

“It was rewarding coming out on top,” said Aspen.

Aspen competed in the 14/15-year-old group at the 132-pound weight class, while Shayne competed in the 45-49-year-old group in the 198-pound weight class.

While at the competition Aspen took part in deadlifts (80 kilograms, 90 kilograms, and 105 kilograms), back squats (55 kilograms, 60 kilograms, and 65 kilograms) and bench-pressing (30 kilograms, 37.5 kilograms, and 42.5 kilograms). Shayne took part in the deadlift category (200 kilograms, 212 kilograms and missed his last attempt of 225 kilograms).

Raw powerlifting is where there is no supportive equipment and no drugs are involved. Supportive gear includes a squat suit, knee wraps and bench shirt.

At the championships to duo saw competitors from all over the world including Hong Kong, India, Australia, Ireland and more.

The road to get to the championships wasn’t easy as Hurricane Michael was in full effect as they were trying to get to Virginia.

“We were both pretty drained mentally and physically,” Shayne said about the travel.

This was the first international championship for the father, daughter duo, and they both said they could see doing it again.

Shayne has been powerlifting for nearly 15 years, and he’s the one who got Aspen involved through CrossFit last year.

“We both do CrossFit every morning or day down at Cranbrook CrossFit, so she started coming and looking extremely strong. So, I said ‘this is something you need to come try,’” he said.

Previous to taking part in the world championships Aspen and Shayne competed in Medicine Hat at the 2018 Grind/Canadian Nationals.

“Both of us did really good at the Canadian powerlifting competition, so we were able to qualify for the world competition,” said Aspen.

However, she not only did good there she set Canadian records in her age group for bench press and deadlift.

For Aspen, she likes competing in powerlifting because it gives her a chance to travel. Shayne, says the aspect he likes is the personal achievements that come along with it.

“You get out what you personally put in. Team events are fun because you get to hang out with a lot of people, but with powerlifting how hard you want to work is what you are going to get out of it,” he said.

Now the world championships are done Shayne, who is a corporal with the Cranbrook RCMP, said it’s back to business with training for himself and Aspen, who is in Grade 10.

“Just trying to regroup,” said Shayne. “It’s going to be to continue with CrossFit and see where our strength takes us.”

Next year the 100% Raw Powerlifting World Championships will be in Calgary.

“It’s a phenomenal thing to get involved in. There’s a lot of strong people out there I’m sure would do very well. It’s a great group of people, and the comradery is really good, even when we were at the worlds it’s amazing how much support you were giving each other,” said Shayne.