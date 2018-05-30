Cranbrook Elite split weekend series against West Kootenay

The Cranbrook Elite junior ‘B’ lacrosse team faced their arch-rivals over the weekend and picked up a win and a loss. On Saturday night, the Elite beat the West Kootenay Timberwolves 9-5 before suffering a 9-6 setback the following afternoon.

While the Elite found themselves down 7-3 to start the third period on Sunday, they closed the gap but ultimately couldn’t avoid their second loss of the season. After seven games, the team is 5-2 in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier III, which now only features the Elite and the Timberwolves.

The Elite went 3-1 over the now folded Calgary Axemen T3 squad earlier this year and are now 2-1 against the Timberwolves. Coming up this weekend, Cranbrook has a pair of games against the Sylvan Lake Yettis of the RMLL Tier II South West Division.

The team is set to play five games against higher tier competition in June, before finishing off their season with another pair of games against West Kootenay at the end of the month.

Both games this weekend are being hosted by the Elite at Western Financial Place, with Saturday’s game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s rematch taking place at 9:30 a.m.