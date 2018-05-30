Cranbrook Elite split weekend series against West Kootenay

Junior ‘B’ lacrosse team defeat Timberwolves on Saturday, fall short of comeback on Sunday

The Cranbrook Elite junior ‘B’ lacrosse team faced their arch-rivals over the weekend and picked up a win and a loss. On Saturday night, the Elite beat the West Kootenay Timberwolves 9-5 before suffering a 9-6 setback the following afternoon.

While the Elite found themselves down 7-3 to start the third period on Sunday, they closed the gap but ultimately couldn’t avoid their second loss of the season. After seven games, the team is 5-2 in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier III, which now only features the Elite and the Timberwolves.

The Elite went 3-1 over the now folded Calgary Axemen T3 squad earlier this year and are now 2-1 against the Timberwolves. Coming up this weekend, Cranbrook has a pair of games against the Sylvan Lake Yettis of the RMLL Tier II South West Division.

The team is set to play five games against higher tier competition in June, before finishing off their season with another pair of games against West Kootenay at the end of the month.

Both games this weekend are being hosted by the Elite at Western Financial Place, with Saturday’s game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s rematch taking place at 9:30 a.m.

 

Previous story
Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

Just Posted

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Therapy dogs visit Cranbrook city council

As one year anniversary approaches, new program touts impact in local schools and care facilities.

UPDATED: Police have found missing person

Cranbrook RCMP had earlier put out the call on social media for missing person info

Kimberley RCMP pick up three impaired drivers in one evening

Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers Monday and early Tuesday, one of… Continue reading

Mellencamp marks Cranbrook for Canadian tour

John Mellencamp to play Western Financial Place November 7, tickets on sale June 1

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles

The operator of an Enderby kennel has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Cranbrook’s Weed Warrior Frank is Back!

And he’s issuing a challenge: Can you spot an invasive weed faster than an eight-year-old

Most Read

  • Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

    League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

  • Cranbrook Elite split weekend series against West Kootenay

    Junior ‘B’ lacrosse team defeat Timberwolves on Saturday, fall short of comeback on Sunday