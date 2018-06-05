Cranbrook Elite blasted by Sylvan Lake Yettis at home

Junior ‘B’ lacrosse team outscored 44-6 by higher tier team over weekend

It was a tough weekend for the Cranbrook Elite lacrosse team, as they dropped a pair of games at Western Financial Place in lopsided affairs.

Facing Tier II competition for the first time this year, the local Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier III Junior ‘B’ squad were outclassed by the Sylvan Lake Yettis who won 20-6 on Saturday and 24-0 on Sunday.

Having entered the weekend with a 5-2 record, while exclusively playing the West Kootenay Timberwolves and the now-withdrawn Calgary Axemen T3, it was a tremendous fall to earth for the Elite.

In the first game, the Yettis scored quickly and often, building a 9-2 lead after just one period. Cranbrook’s leading scorer Cooper McLaughlin had a goal and two assists in the loss, while Dylan Messer also added a goal and two assists and Tanner Scoville had two goals.

On Sunday, Sylvan Lake came back with an even more dominant performance and shut out the Elite for their 11th win of the year.

Cranbrook’s next game is their final scheduled home contest of the year as they host the Tier II Medicine Hat Sun Devils at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at Western Financial Place.

