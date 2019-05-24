Cranbrook Eagles victorious in Rock Creek

Three Eagle boxers won their matches at Rumble in Rock Creek

Cody Dinunzio of the Cranbrook Eagles won his second-ever fight at the Rumble in Rock Creek. Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times

Three Cranbrook Eagle boxers came out victorious at Rumble in Rock Creek.

Alexa Hansen, Cody Dinunzio and Dylan Clark all showed off their skills in the ring to beat their respective opponents.

Hansen, 12, started off the event in a fun box victory against Rock Creek boxer Mimi Orr. Hansen used her height to her advantage and used a good jab throughout the match to defend.

Sixteen-year-old Dinunzio kept his record perfect going 2-0 with a second-round stop against Kelowna’s Vincenzo Lawrence-Bertucci.

Lawrence-Bertucci had the size against Dinunzio, but the Eagles boxer repeatedly connected with his right. After two eight counts, the referee stepped in and stopped the match.

Three-time provincial champion Dylan Clark, 18, went up against Kelowna’s Donovan Cridland, 20, in the fight of the day. No strangers to each other, this was a rematch of an earlier bout this year.

The fight started off slow in the first round, but Clark turned it on in the next two rounds to win a split decision.

After a successful year where Eagle boxers represented Team BC at the Canada Winter Games and the Canadian Championships, they will have a break and return to training in September.



