Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Nike Blackmore, Dylan Clark and Ty Kolbeck are all headed to the 2019 Super Channel Championships in Langley, B.C. Photo submitted

There’s no rest for three Cranbrook Eagles Boxing Club athletes as they prepare for the 2019 Super Channel Championships.

The national event is the biggest Olympic boxing competition in Canada and will be held in Langley from April 23-27.

Ty Kolbeck, Nike Blackmore and Dylan Clark will all represent Cranbrook as they battle for the top spot in the nation.

The boxers recently came back from Richmond where Boxing BC held their training camp. The Cranbrook Colonel Hockey Club sponsored the boxers trip to the camp.

“I’m extremely proud of all of their performances at training camp,” said coach Bill Watson. “We got in probably the best sparring sessions we’ve had all year. There were several different sparring partners these boys have never sparred with before and each other them brought a different style into the ring. It was really good for their experience and made them think because they had to adjust their style to make it work.”

At the camp, they would start with a run and followed up with technical training, punching bag drills, and finished with sparring sessions.

“It was really good, and a great experience,” said Clark. “I got to spar with a lot of the elites in 69 Kilograms, which is good for me because this is my last year as a youth. To get to work with the older guys that I will see next year prepares me for them and this year as well.”

Being given the opportunity to spar with the older boxers was also a highlight for 17-year-old Clark at the camp.

“I like being the younger one there and being able the show my skills to them and show I’m a worthy opponent for next year — that I’m a contender and not just someone in the tournament,” he said.

It will be a busy month for the boxers as they look to be in the best shape they can be for their fights.

“Really we are just running ourselves up, getting ready for the nationals. We have all the skill we need to go into it, now we just have to tune up a little bit and be ready to go,” said Blackmore.

Blackmore will be competing in a different group this year as the 18-year-old is now in the elite division. Last year he was the 2018 Youth Canadian Champion.

“It’s bigger and older people,” said Blackmore, but adding he feels confident going in. “I’ve fought lots of people that are already in the nationals, and travelled a bit to fight a few people I’m going to be facing at nationals already.”

It will be the first time heading to nationals for 15-year-old Kolbeck, and he says he’s extremely excited.

“A little nervous, but excited,” he said. “I love trying new things, I love going places and fighting new people.”

When Kolbeck found out he was getting the opportunity to compete at nationals he was a little shocked.

“I wasn’t expecting to and it hit me by surprise,” he added.

Being mentally ready and bringing a good attitude into the competition is going to be key for Kolbeck.

“I want to put on a show,” he said. “That’s the main thing for me. I want to put on a show for the people.”

The Cranbrook group is geared up for nationals, and are eager for the opportunity ahead of them.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Blackmore. “I’m ready for it to pay off for all my hard work, and have some fun.”

Blackmore is going to use his age as a benefit while at nationals since he will be among the youngest in the elite division.

Clark, who recently came back from the Canada Winter Games where he placed fourth, is looking forward to competing again.

“I’m very excited about it, we are confident and I’m going there to beat the guy who beat me at the Canada Winter Games. We want to draw him first, so he’s the first step forward,” he said.

At last years nationals, Clark also participated and lost in the quarterfinal.

“We were one fight away from a medal,” he said. “It was close, but we aren’t just looking for a medal this year. We want a gold medal.”

Watson, who joined Clark at the Canada Winter Games as a coach for Team BC, is excited to see Clark go after the ultimate prize.

“We got beat by the gold medalist at the Canada Winter Games, and this will be our revenge getting that Canadian Championship back,” he said.

The Cranbrook Eagles are picking it up a notch before nationals including resistant band workouts at the track twice a week, and their regular training sessions back in the gym.



