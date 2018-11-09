Cranbrook Eagles fight in Portland, lose in decisions

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers were on the ropes at the Red Shield Fall Classic Boxing Tournament in Portland.

All of the fighters had tough competition as two lost in unanimous decisions and one lost in a split decision.

The youngest of the eagle boxers to go over was Connor Ferrier, 12, who took on Eric Rodriguez of Hillsboro, Oregon in the 12-year-old 85-pound division.

With Rodriguez throwing punches right from the get-go, Ferrier used his slick defence to escape round one.

“It was close. In that case, he was the better agressioner, and I need to work on a few things,” explained Ferrier.

In rounds two and three both fighters went toe to toe, but it was Rodriguez who walked away with the decision after out punching Ferrier.

“I took a hard loss, but I learned a few lessons about being more aggressive than my opponent and being on him the whole time, outboxing him,” said Ferrier.

Being aggressive is a key skill that Ferrier wants to work on for his next fight, as well as moving around more. Ferrier is going to work hard towards provincials, which are in December.

“I think with good help from my awesome coaches I’ll be able to quickly learn more about that stuff,” he said.

Also on the trip was Dylan Clark. The 17-year-old was in the 152-pound division going against Connor Ferguson from Vancouver, Washington.

“I fought a good, aggressive and tough opponent,” said Clark.

Ferguson started early with a steady left jab to keep Clark off balance.

In round three Clark started to get his game back, but it was too late as Ferguson took the decision.

“The reason he beat me was he was busier on the jab, so he ended up throwing more punches than me. That was the difference between a win and a loss,” he said.

By the end of the match, Clark said he knew what the decision would be as Ferguson was more active.

“I have to be busier,” he said noting he hopes to get into better shape than he already is and have a better start.

“My first round wasn’t my best first round I ever fought. I picked it up by the second and third round, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the win,” said Clark.

Canadian Youth Heavyweight Champion Nike Blackmore also was on the road in Portland to fight in the senior division against Joseph Aguilar from Portland.

The tone was set before the match began with a centre ring stare down by Aguilar.

“He gave me the real stare down, but I just held my composure and started fighting,” said Blackmore.

Heavy blows were exchanged right from the opening bell, and to the surprise of most there were no knock downs through the three rounds.

“It was toe to toe the whole time, crazy. It was pretty awesome because everybody was cheering for me, even the Americans were pretty happy about it,” said Blackmore.

In a close split decision, Aguilar was the winner. With the match being a close one, Blackmore was happy with how he performed and said if he had to take anything away it was to not be intimidated by an opponent.

“This opponent, in particular, was really scary. He had all the things most people are scared of,” said Blackmore.

The Cranbrook fighters are now preparing for provincials, which is set to happen in December. All three currently represent the Team BC Boxing Team.

Previous story
Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Just Posted

New local comedy sketch group debuts new show

Comedy Circus Collective is a new troupe made up of local actors and comedians.

Cranbrook Eagles fight in Portland, lose in decisions

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers were on the ropes at the Red Shield… Continue reading

Team Medford gets ready for curling season

The Kootenay’s Team Medford is looking to rock the house for the… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook postal workers on 24-hour strike

Potential for Canada-wide strikes to take place next week

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Vancouver continues surprising run with win in Boston

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Proportional representation turnout less than 3% as leaders debate

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

Most Read