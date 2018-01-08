Cranbrook Eagles boxers and coaches pose following their recent fight card in Fernie, B.C. (Submitted Photo)

Cranbrook Eagles boxers showcase talent at ‘Rumble In The Rockies’

Six local fighters participate at event in Fernie, earn wins and show potential at competition

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

Fighters from the Cranbrook Eagles Boxing Club made some noise at the ‘Rumble In The Rockies’ on Saturday in Fernie. Six local participants put on a show at the fight card, battling other regional talents.

Eleven-year-old local Connor Ferrier set the tone for the night with a spectacular display of boxing skills against his opponent Lucas Reed of Calgary, Alberta. Both boxers arms were raised in victory for these two novice pugilists.

Carter Bannink was up next in a rematch with Riel Martinez out of Nelson, B.C. The always tough Martinez came to fight, but it was Bannink’s left jab and reach advantage that gave him a decision win.

One of the most anticipated fights, 2019 Canada Winter Games prospect and Eagles boxer Dylan Clarke took on Samson Berkeley of Nelson. This was a rematch in which Clarke previously had won by decision. This time the two boxers went toe-to-toe with Berkeley hoping to even it up.

Clark’s experience and punch combinations, however, proved too much and he was again awarded a unanimous decision victory.

17-year-old heavyweight prospect Nike Blackmore, meanwhile, fought an exhibition match against Fernie-local Keith Kurshenska. Blackmore showed the audience why he is a favourite to win Provincials this year and dominated the older more experienced Kurshenska in all three rounds.

In another exhibition bout, 13-year-old Eagles boxers Dawson Canning and Payton Muhlig took their boxing from sparring to the real thing. Canning showed a lot of promise in his first taste of the sport with the experienced Muhlig.

The Eagles boxers’ next action will be in Medicine Hat, Alberta on January 20 and 21. Dylan Clark will be representing Team B.C. against Team Alberta at the event.

