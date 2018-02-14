Cranbrook Eagles boxers pile up medals at Provincial Championships

Local club wins nine medals at B.C. tournament, two fighters qualify for National Championships

With nine boxers representing their club, the Cranbrook Eagles had the largest contingency of fighters of any town at the 2018 B.C. Provincial Boxing Championships.

Taking place in Abbotsford on February 9 and 10 at the Quality Inn and Conference Centre, every single Eagle came home with a medal.

Earning gold medals were novice boxers Connor Ferrier (70 lbs), Carter Bannink (90 lbs) while Dylan Muhlig (105 lbs), Payton Muhlig (115 lbs), Connor Rankin (123 lbs), Dylan Clark (141 lbs) and Nike Blackmore (195 lbs) were all gold medal provincial champion open boxers.

Kaden Swanson (152lbs) and Pavel Oler (148 lbs), meanwhile, also made Cranbrook proud with silver medals at the competition.

In addition to the new hardware, Clark and Blackmore also qualified to represent B.C. at the 2018 Canadian Boxing Championships in Edmonton from March 26 to April 1.

Previous story
Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Just Posted

Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A joint celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place

RDEK asks for review of highway maintenance

Area B director Stan Doehle wants to explore option of government taking over responsibility.

Brent Butt comes to Cranbrook

Canadian comedian celebrating 30 years in show business, Corner Gas animated remake

Man, who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team, admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million last fall, but the team has yet to receive any cash

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce concerned minimum wage hike too rapid

The Provincial Government recently announced minimum wage will be increased over the… Continue reading

MBSS Jazz hosts concert ahead of major festival trip

The Jazz musicians and singers of Mt. Baker Secondary School are gearing… Continue reading

RCMP arrest two following convenience store robbery

Cranbrook RCMP arrested two suspects following a robbery at local convenience store… Continue reading

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Most Read