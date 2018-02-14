Cranbrook Eagles boxers pile up medals at Provincial Championships

Local club wins nine medals at B.C. tournament, two fighters qualify for National Championships

With nine boxers representing their club, the Cranbrook Eagles had the largest contingency of fighters of any town at the 2018 B.C. Provincial Boxing Championships.

Taking place in Abbotsford on February 9 and 10 at the Quality Inn and Conference Centre, every single Eagle came home with a medal.

Earning gold medals were novice boxers Connor Ferrier (70 lbs), Carter Bannink (90 lbs) while Dylan Muhlig (105 lbs), Payton Muhlig (115 lbs), Connor Rankin (123 lbs), Dylan Clark (141 lbs) and Nike Blackmore (195 lbs) were all gold medal provincial champion open boxers.

Kaden Swanson (152lbs) and Pavel Oler (148 lbs), meanwhile, also made Cranbrook proud with silver medals at the competition.

In addition to the new hardware, Clark and Blackmore also qualified to represent B.C. at the 2018 Canadian Boxing Championships in Edmonton from March 26 to April 1.