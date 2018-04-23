Cranbrook Eagles boxers pick up results in Idaho

Connor Ferrier and Payton Muhlig win bouts at competition in Wallace over weekend

Cranbrook Eagles boxers Connor Ferrier and the ‘Battling Bros’ Dylan and Payton Muhlig made some noise at Fight Nite 2 in Wallace, Idaho over the weekend.

On Saturday, Ferrier, a 75 pound 11-year-old, took on Gabriel Rangel from Bozeman, Montana. Going right to work backing up Rangel with steady combinations, Ferrier took the first two rounds and most of the third, forcing the referee to step in and declare him the winner.

Payton Muhlig, a 125 pound 14-year-old, meanwhile, had the crowd cheering and showed off his superior boxing skills in picking up a unanimous decision over Alex Parachkin from Hamilton, Montana. Parachkin’s brawling style was no match for Muhlig who used sharp combos and slick footwork to capture victory.

Cranbrook’s youngest but most experienced boxer Dylan Muhlig, a 105 pound 11-year-old, was uncontested at weigh-ins. Instead of taking a no match Muhlig stepped up a division and took on 13-year-old River Boggs from the Blackfeet Nation in Montana. Muhlig kept the fight close with blows to the body and head punches against his much taller southpaw opponent. In the end, however, it was Boggs walking away with a hard-earned decision.

All three of Cranbrook’s ‘Young Guns’ are back in action at an event on May 5 in Salmon Arm, B.C.

In other news, Cranbrook Eagles Canadian Youth Heavyweight Champion Nike Blackmore is off to Montreal April 28 for National Team fitness testing. Blackmore is hoping to be chosen to represent Canada at the Continental Cup International tournament from May 19 to 26 in Colorado.

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

Fire near Baynes Lake

UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire… Continue reading

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Most Read

  • Cranbrook Eagles boxers pick up results in Idaho

    Connor Ferrier and Payton Muhlig win bouts at competition in Wallace over weekend

  • NHL playoffs weekly roundup

    Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice