Cranbrook Eagles boxers pick up results in Idaho

Cranbrook Eagles boxers Connor Ferrier and the ‘Battling Bros’ Dylan and Payton Muhlig made some noise at Fight Nite 2 in Wallace, Idaho over the weekend.

On Saturday, Ferrier, a 75 pound 11-year-old, took on Gabriel Rangel from Bozeman, Montana. Going right to work backing up Rangel with steady combinations, Ferrier took the first two rounds and most of the third, forcing the referee to step in and declare him the winner.

Payton Muhlig, a 125 pound 14-year-old, meanwhile, had the crowd cheering and showed off his superior boxing skills in picking up a unanimous decision over Alex Parachkin from Hamilton, Montana. Parachkin’s brawling style was no match for Muhlig who used sharp combos and slick footwork to capture victory.

Cranbrook’s youngest but most experienced boxer Dylan Muhlig, a 105 pound 11-year-old, was uncontested at weigh-ins. Instead of taking a no match Muhlig stepped up a division and took on 13-year-old River Boggs from the Blackfeet Nation in Montana. Muhlig kept the fight close with blows to the body and head punches against his much taller southpaw opponent. In the end, however, it was Boggs walking away with a hard-earned decision.

All three of Cranbrook’s ‘Young Guns’ are back in action at an event on May 5 in Salmon Arm, B.C.

In other news, Cranbrook Eagles Canadian Youth Heavyweight Champion Nike Blackmore is off to Montreal April 28 for National Team fitness testing. Blackmore is hoping to be chosen to represent Canada at the Continental Cup International tournament from May 19 to 26 in Colorado.