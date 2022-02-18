Cranbrook Eagles boxers having a busy 2022

Cranbrook Eagles boxers have had a busy start to their competition season. The first tournament of the year saw boxers travel to Calgary for the Alberta Sub-Novice tournament.

15-year-old Jaxon Chisholm was uncontested at 63 kg, so he moved up to 66 kg and won both matches for the title.

14-year-old Will Olsen also fought in the 66 kg division and had one win and one loss, taking home the silver medal.

16-year-old Chisholm was uncontested in the Youth division so moved up to Elite and not only win her division but also took home the Best Youth Boxer award.

Next up was the Alberta Silver Gloves also in Calgary. Both Jaxon Chisholm and 15-year-old Alexa Hansen would win their divisions while Will Olsen and Kya Chisholm had hard fought losses and took home silver medals.

Finally it was back to Calgary for the Alberta Bronze Gloves tournament. Both Kya and Jaxon Chisholm would celebrate wins and return home champions.

In other news two open Eagles boxers were selected to the BC Provincial Boxing Team. 1-year-old Connor Ferrier and 15-year-old Alexa Hansen will represent the Province in the upcoming Western Canadian Championships to be held in Calgary May 13,14, and 15.