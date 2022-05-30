Cranbrook Eagles boxers compete at first YYC Calgary Cup

Cranbrook’s Connor Ferrier, fighting in the JR C 57 kg Open division, reached the finals of the inaugural YYC Calgary Cup against Nova Scotia boxer Landon Martin. Connor to the fight in a unanimous decision to become YYC Calgary Cup Champion. Photo via Facebook

Four Cranbrook Eagles boxers competed in the very first YYC Calgary Cup Boxing Tournament recently. The event, held May 13-16, attracted over 150 entries from across Canada.

The inaugural tournament, hosted by Southpaw Family Fitness & Boxing Gym and sanctioned by Boxing Alberta, featured top athletes and teams from across Canada.

Kya and Jaxson Chisholm of the Cranbrook Eagles each entered the Novice division for their age group. Kya matched up against Alex McKenzie from Saskatchewon in the female Youth 60 kg division. Kya fought hard against the bigger McKenzie but lost a close decision.

Jaxson showed up for weigh-ins and made the JR C 66 kg weight allowance, unfortunately his opponent did not show up leaving Jaxson without a match for the tournament.

Alexa Hansen and Connor Ferrier both Provincial Champions represented Team BC at the tournament.

Alexa, the Provincial JR C 57kg Open champion stepped up to the Youth division to take on Provincial Youth Champion Ella Meredith from Vancouver. Fight was even going into the 3rd round and Meredith pulled off a close decision victory.

Cranbrook’s most experienced boxer Connor Ferrier fighting in the JR C 57 kg Open division had to use all his experience to earn a hard fought decision over Alberta Provincial Champion Brody Andries. The win put Connor into the finals against Nova Scotia boxer Landon Martin. Connor took command of the fight early with a lightning jab followed up with power right hands and nicely timed counter punches. Connor’s superior skills earned him a unanimous decision and YYC Calgary Cup Champion.