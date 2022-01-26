Cranbrook disc golf club’s winter putting league finds new home in soccer dome

The Cranbrook Disc Golf Club’s (CBKDGC) winter putting league has returned again this year, helping the area’s disc golfers help keep their skills sharp while the snow still blankets their courses in a great new venue: New Dawn Place, the indoor sports facility.

“What I love most about our putting league this year is how diverse and inclusive it is,” said organizer and CBKDGC board member Kristy Shields. “We are attracting a lot of kids, women, seniors and everything in between. We have people who have played once or twice, to people who have been playing for decades.

“The way league works, you are playing all abilities and ages. It is truly special and I love taking a moment to step and watch some games and the connections being made between players. I’m really proud of what our disc golf community has become and what it stands for.”

The club’s most recent event on Friday, Jan. 21 had a record number of 30 participants in attendance, highlighting the growth of the junior and senior divisions: including representatives of the senior disc golf collective The Chain Rattlers.

“With the success of this league with our juniors, we are also thinking these types of disc golf leagues could be implemented in schools, just like volleyball and basketball,” Shields said.

“Potentially, when COVID allows, there could be inter-school competitions at Idlewild come spring. This may be looking a little far ahead, but with the way disc golf is growing, I do see it in the future. Plus, with the number of passionate volunteers in our disc golf community, I think anything is possible!”

The event featured a round-robin horseshoes competition, and then a best shot doubles putting game around ten different stations that each demanded a different type of shot.

In addition to the juniors and seniors, and everyone in between, the league also features the support of two Cranbrook disc golfers, Casey Hanemayer and Ben Loggains, two of the best players in Canada.

The knowledge and experience the two bring to the league is invaluable, as they help new players learn techniques and run clinics in the beginning portion of the evenings.

Shields, who has been a big proponent of encouraging more women to play the sport, including putting on a women’s tournament last year, said the league is showcasing how many more have gotten into it recently.

“I am blown away by how many women are becoming involved in the sport,” Shields said. “And not just coming out and playing in our leagues, but these ladies are stepping up and helping with events. Jamie Derkach, Marie Bullock and Erica Parkinson have been instrumental with organising putting league this year. Furthermore, we will be using funds raised from putting league for initiatives to encourage women to come out and play come Spring. It’s all very exciting!”

Follow the Cranbrook Disc Golf Facebook page to stay up to date on information about the league. Putting league is every Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. for the next seven weeks, ending March 11. People who attend six out of ten nights qualify for playoffs where players compete in their own divisions. Cost is $10 or $5 for seniors or kids 12 and under. To register you can E-transfer the fee to cranbrookdgc@gmail.com.

The league would not be possible without the support of its sponsors: The Heidout Restaurant and Fisher Peak Brewery, The Firehall, Mastermind Metalworks, Derkach family, Parked Pro., Okanagan Disc Golf, The Cranbrook Disc Golf Club, Funhogz and TeePad Brad.



