Cranbrook coach leads Team BC to soccer gold at NAIG

The Team BC soccer squad is Golden! The U16 boys team, under Cranbrook head coach Ivan Nikolov, took spot and the Gold Medal at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, July 15-23. Team BC also managed to beat Alberta twice in six days — 2-1 on the opening day of the games, and 2-1 in the final, with a goal in the last seconds of the game.

Pictured, top row, from left to right: Cheryl Charlie Isparc, Mission Staff member; Ivan Nikolov, Head Coach (from Cranbrook); Tristyn Kaitt, Assistant coach; James Sullivan, Corie Charlie, Ethan Wilsom, Jaiden Joliffie, Leland Williams, Owen Grant, Antonio Tom-Thomas, Christiano Charlie, Dustin Durie, Gene Gallant, Team Manager; Dustin Price; Goalkeeper coach. Bottom row from left to right: Zachary Grant Baker, Grady Green (that is the kid from Fernie), Edward Sparrow, Terrell Price team captain, Wyatt Mowatt, Rayham Davis, Jason Speck, Vincent Silver Leon.