The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday.

Cranbrook Bucks will play Trail instead of Chilliwack Saturday

The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Sunday

The flooding issues affecting B.C. is also affecting the BCHL schedule, and the Cranbrook Bucks’ upcoming games — although there will be hockey this weekend at Western Financial Place.

Due to flooding in Merritt and in the Fraser Valley and the closures of major highways throughout the province, the BC Hockey League has made changes to its upcoming schedule. The league announced Thursday, Nov. 18, that eight games scheduled for this coming weekend will be postponed, awhile another two regional games will be added to the schedule.

The Bucks, coming off a two-game winning streak against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Bucks also face the Penticton Vees on Sunday, November 21 in Cranbrook. Game time is 4 p.m.

See more at: https://bchl.ca/bchl-makes-schedule-changes-due-to-provinces-flooding-and-transportation-issues

Previous story
BCHL postpones eight games due to flooding

Just Posted

The latest COVID numbers from the BCCDC.
COVID cases continue downward trend in East Kootenay

The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday.
Cranbrook Bucks will play Trail instead of Chilliwack Saturday

A Christmas Carol 2021 stars Abby Lalach as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon who posits that the poor who die of starvation leave no more a mark than to “decrease the surplus population.”
Mount Baker Drama Students return to Key City Theatre stage with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo
St. Eugene’s Douglas named Golf Superintendent of the Year