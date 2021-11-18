Cranbrook Bucks will play Trail instead of Chilliwack Saturday

The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Sunday

The flooding issues affecting B.C. is also affecting the BCHL schedule, and the Cranbrook Bucks’ upcoming games — although there will be hockey this weekend at Western Financial Place.

Due to flooding in Merritt and in the Fraser Valley and the closures of major highways throughout the province, the BC Hockey League has made changes to its upcoming schedule. The league announced Thursday, Nov. 18, that eight games scheduled for this coming weekend will be postponed, awhile another two regional games will be added to the schedule.

The Bucks, coming off a two-game winning streak against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Bucks also face the Penticton Vees on Sunday, November 21 in Cranbrook. Game time is 4 p.m.

