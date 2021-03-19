Cranbrook Bucks to play out of Penticton pod

The Cranbrook Bucks will be playing out of Penticton, squaring off against the Vees and the Trail Smoke Eaters in a three-team hub, according to an announcement from the British Columbia Hockey League.

Vernon will serve as another hub in the B.C. Interior, while Chilliwack and Coquitlam will host teams in the Lower Mainland, each of which will contain the host team and two other clubs.

Port Alberni will serve as the Vancouver Island hub for four teams.

The Langley Rivermen and the Wenatchee Wild, a U.S.-based club, have both opted out of the abbreviated season.

A schedule is expected to be released next week, according to the league.

The BCHL recently announced a return to play plan, following approval from the board of governors and the provincial government.