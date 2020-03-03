Week-long hockey camps will be held at Western Financial Place from August 24 to 28, 2020. Local athletes will get the opportunity to learn from players and coaches. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook Bucks to host summer hockey school

Learn from the coaches and players of the Cranbrook Bucks in a week-long hockey camp.

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced that they will be hosting a week-long hockey school this August, giving local athletes the opportunity to learn from players and coaches.

Cranbrook Bucks majority owner Nathan Lieuwen explained that the goal of the hockey school is to make sure that there is an opportunity for quality training in town.

Depending on the age group and level of skill, Lieuwen says participants will learn power skating, edge work, puck handling, shooting and more.

“We’ll also be working with goal tenders on their specific needs,” Lieuwen said.

READ MORE: Business community gets insider look at the Cranbrook Bucks

The Bucks hockey school will run from August 24 to 28, 2020 at Western Financial Place. Different camps are available for ages 8 to 10, 11 to 12, and 13 to 17. There is also a learn to skate camp for ages 5 to 9, and an elite prep camp for ages 15 and up. Elite athletes must play in AA, AAA, CSSHL or Junior leagues.

The learn to skate and elite programs are one-hour camps all week long, while the other programs are full-day camps. One dryland session is included, along with an optional hot lunch program.

There will be a 24 person cap on group sizes, ensuring that every player gets individual feedback.

“It’s really important for us to be a part of the community, but also the hockey community,” Lieuwen said. “We want to give our local hockey players every opportunity to be the best that they can be and to have access to mentorship from our players and coaches.”

To learn more or to sign up, visit www.cranbrookbucks.ca and click on the ‘hockey school’ tab.

READ MORE: Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria pair win mixed doubles curling championship in Hope
Next story
Kimberley Dynamiters take 2-1 series lead

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks to host summer hockey school

Learn from the coaches and players of the Cranbrook Bucks in a week-long hockey camp.

Mount Baker Wild off to Provincial Championships

The Mount Baker Wild Senior Boys Basketball team are off to Langley… Continue reading

Wildfire in the Rocky Mountain Trench: past, present and future

Presentation featuring a pair of experts will discuss regional fire history, mitigation strategies

Kimberley Dynamiters take 2-1 series lead

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia MP presses feds on roadblocks, firearms

Rob Morrison questions Public Safety Minister Bill Blair during parliamentary committee meeting

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

What’s Happening At The Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby ‘Trapline Outlaw’ is the tale of Simon Peter Gunanoot: a… Continue reading

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Most Read