Cranbrook Bucks suffer pair of weekend losses

It was a tough weekend for the Cranbrook Bucks, which dropped a pair of losses to the Penticton Vees and the Vernon Vipers.

Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Vipers was closer than the score indicated, as a late game rally by the Bucks fell just short.

The two teams held each other scoreless in the opening frame, but the Snakes poured it on in the second period, tallying four even-strength goals, while Julian Frias tickled the twine in response for the Bucks.

Noah Urness and Jack Silich brought the game to within one goal near the third period halfway mark, but Erik Pastro notched a powerplay marker to restore the Vipers’ two-goal lead with six minutes left in the game.

Owen Kim added an empty net marker to put the game away.

Carter Capton made 38 saves in goal for The Herd, while the Bucks put 31 shots on Vipers netminder Colin Reay.

On Friday, the Bucks gave up an early lead against the Vees, which scored four unanswered goals to complete the comeback.

Noah Unress gave The Herd and early lead in the first period, while Donovan Frias tallied midway through the second frame.

However, Penticton responded later in the period on an effort from Anselmo Rego to cut down the deficit.

The Vees then came out buzzing in the third, throwing 18 shots on goal and scoring a trio of goals from Conyr Hellyer, Connor MacPherson and Thomas Pichette, the latter into an empty net.

Danick Leroux made 26 stops for the Bucks, while Will Ingemann turned aside 25 shots for the Vees.

The Bucks currently sit in seventh place in the Interior Conference.

The Bucks and the Smoke Eaters will host a back-to-back double-header next weekend, as The Herd will host the Smokies on Friday night, before both teams head back to the West Kootenays for a rematch on Saturday.