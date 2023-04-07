Kellan Hjartarson celebrates the Bucks opening goal in Game 5 against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, April 7, at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook Bucks stave off BCHL playoff elimination with 4-2 win over Wild

The Cranbrook Bucks held off BCHL playoff elimination, overcoming the Wenatchee Wild 4-2 on Friday (April 7) at Western Financial Place.

The Bucks face a 3-2 series deficit and will head into Washington State on the hunt for another win to force Game 7.

Bucks centre Cooper Boulanger had himself a night, scoring twice, while Parker Murray — who has ridiculous goal scoring output for the Wild with 11 goals in five games — hit the scoresheet once again.

Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey made 27 saves for the win, while Andy Vlaha turned aside 36 shots in goal for Wenatchee.

Kellan Hjartarson put the Bucks ahead early in the first period, but Murray tallied his latest goal near the end of the frame.

Cooper Boulanger scored the go-ahead goal in second period, giving the Bucks a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

However, Garrett Szyklowski responded back for the Wild less than a minute into the third frame to knot the scoreboard up again.

Bauer Morrissey scored the game winner just before the halfway mark of the period, while Boulanger added some insurance with an empty net marker in the final 60 seconds.

Game 6 gets underway in Wenatchee on Sunday.

