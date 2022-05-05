Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro will play for the Cranbrook Bucks in the BCHL. Photo: Jim Bailey

Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro will play for the Cranbrook Bucks in the BCHL. Photo: Jim Bailey

Cranbrook Bucks sign Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro

The Bucks also committed to Salmo defenceman Willem Terwoord

Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro has signed with the Cranbrook Bucks following a spectacular rookie season.

The Bucks announced Tuesday they had committed to Sookro for next season.

“Bryce is a player that shows a lot of promise and had a great season last year in Nelson,” said Bucks head coach and GM Ryan Donald in a statement.

“Bryce had the chance to play with our group as an affiliate last season, (and) has gained lots of experience in Nelson. We are excited to continue to help him grow with us next season.”

The 18-year-old Nelson native had seven goals and 22 assists for the Leafs in 41 games. In the playoffs, Sookro scored six times and chipped in with 14 assists.

Sookro was also named the top defenceman in the Neil Murdoch Division by the KIJHL. The Leafs also honoured Sookro as their best blueliner and top rookie.

Sookro will move up to Junior A alongside Salmo native Willem Terwoord, who signed with the Bucks on Wednesday.

Terwoord, 16, played defence for Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna last season, where he had four goals and 15 assists in 32 games in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

“Terwoord is a player that impressed our staff all season and then again at spring camp this past weekend,” said Donald. “Willem has shown that he is ready to make the jump to the next level and we are excited about helping him develop here in Cranbrook.”

READ MORE: Cranbrook Bucks forward Noah Quinn commits to NCAA Div 1 school

Cranbrook,KIJHLNelson Leafs

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York’s 11-game win streak
Next story
Bucks F Tyson Dyck lands 110th overall on final NHL Central Scouting rankings

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Bucks F Tyson Dyck lands 110th overall on final NHL Central Scouting rankings

Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro will play for the Cranbrook Bucks in the BCHL. Photo: Jim Bailey
Cranbrook Bucks sign Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro

Meeting of the Cranbrook Automobile Club, May 5, 1915.
It happened this week in 1915

(File photo)
UPDATE: Stolen U-Haul located and returned, one person arrested