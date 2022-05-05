Cranbrook Bucks sign Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro

Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro will play for the Cranbrook Bucks in the BCHL. Photo: Jim Bailey

Nelson Leafs defenceman Bryce Sookro has signed with the Cranbrook Bucks following a spectacular rookie season.

The Bucks announced Tuesday they had committed to Sookro for next season.

“Bryce is a player that shows a lot of promise and had a great season last year in Nelson,” said Bucks head coach and GM Ryan Donald in a statement.

“Bryce had the chance to play with our group as an affiliate last season, (and) has gained lots of experience in Nelson. We are excited to continue to help him grow with us next season.”

The 18-year-old Nelson native had seven goals and 22 assists for the Leafs in 41 games. In the playoffs, Sookro scored six times and chipped in with 14 assists.

Sookro was also named the top defenceman in the Neil Murdoch Division by the KIJHL. The Leafs also honoured Sookro as their best blueliner and top rookie.

Sookro will move up to Junior A alongside Salmo native Willem Terwoord, who signed with the Bucks on Wednesday.

Terwoord, 16, played defence for Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna last season, where he had four goals and 15 assists in 32 games in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

“Terwoord is a player that impressed our staff all season and then again at spring camp this past weekend,” said Donald. “Willem has shown that he is ready to make the jump to the next level and we are excited about helping him develop here in Cranbrook.”

READ MORE: Cranbrook Bucks forward Noah Quinn commits to NCAA Div 1 school

Cranbrook,KIJHLNelson Leafs