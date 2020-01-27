Cranbrook Bucks sign first player to team

The Key City’s newest hockey franchise has begun to take shape as the Cranbrook Bucks announced on Monday, Jan. 27 that they have signed their first player, 17-year-old Noah Leibl, to the team for the 2020-2021 inaugural season.

In his current season with the Shawnigan Lake School Midget Prep (CSSHL), Leibl has 22 goals and 43 points through 26 games. Originally from San Diego, Calif. Leib is in tenth place for scoring in the midget prep division.

“We are very excited to have Noah on board for next season,” said Bucks owner and president Nathan Lieuwen. “He not only has the ability to be a strong player in the BCHL but also has the right character that we want to build this team with.”

More on this story to come.

READ MORE: Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

