Cranbrook Bucks set to open rookie camp at the end of August

Junior hockey will feature in Cranbrook at the end of the month, as the Cranbrook Bucks are set to host a rookie camp from Aug. 31 – Sept. 3rd at the Memorial Arena.

The rooke camp is invite only — meaning that only a select group of 40 skaters will participate in on-ice sessions for evaluation by Bucks coaching and scouting staff.

The camp will feature players 16-19 years of age, and include local talent as the Bucks continue to recruit and fill out the roster and add additional affiliate player spots.

There will be six ice times over the course of the camp, which will be held at the Memorial Arena, as a new chiller is set to be installed at Western Financial Place.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rangers win 2nd phase of NHL draft lottery for right to choose Alexis Lafreniere
Next story
The Murdochs: Fast Track to Hockey Stardom

Just Posted

Kiakho Lake wildfire being held, Stirton Rd wildfire under control

Latest update on two local wildfires in the Kimberley and Cranbrook area

Cranbrook Bucks set to open rookie camp at the end of August

Junior hockey will feature in Cranbrook at the end of the month,… Continue reading

Officials raise alarm over water, environmental ‘crisis’ in Baynes Lake area

Local officials are sounding the alarm over a water and environmental crisis… Continue reading

The Murdochs: Fast Track to Hockey Stardom

Every Canadian hockey story, like that of the Murdochs of Cranbrook, seems to start in the backyard

Cranbrook RCMP looking for stolen red pickup truck

The vehicle is a red 1998 Chevy S10 pickup

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Hiroo Onoda’s Thirty-Year War

Some Japanese soldiers, not knowing the war was over, did not surrender until 1972

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Most Read