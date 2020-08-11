Cranbrook Bucks set to open rookie camp at the end of August

Junior hockey will feature in Cranbrook at the end of the month, as the Cranbrook Bucks are set to host a rookie camp from Aug. 31 – Sept. 3rd at the Memorial Arena.

The rooke camp is invite only — meaning that only a select group of 40 skaters will participate in on-ice sessions for evaluation by Bucks coaching and scouting staff.

The camp will feature players 16-19 years of age, and include local talent as the Bucks continue to recruit and fill out the roster and add additional affiliate player spots.

There will be six ice times over the course of the camp, which will be held at the Memorial Arena, as a new chiller is set to be installed at Western Financial Place.