Cranbrook Bucks roll to 7-3 win over Vernon Vipers in Tier 2 U15 opener

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers derenders Lucas VanderVelde (left) and Asher Kuiken try to clear a bouncing puck from in front of goalie Oscar Homeniuk with Cranbrook Bucks forward Bryce Birmingham (17) lurking during the opening game for both teams Sunday, March 20, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships at Kal Tire Place North Arena. (Rogr Knox - Morning Star)

The Kootenay champion Cranbrook Bucks used a five-point night from Jacob Murdoch to curb the host Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers 7-3 in the opening game Sunday, March 20, for both teams at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals in Vernon.

Murdoch had two goals and three assists for the Bucks. Brayden Conroy had three goals and chipped in an assist while Quinn Cooper and Cohen Bell rounded out the scoring in support of winning goalie Seth Coward.

Landon Grant had 1+1 for the tournament hosts while singles went to Samuel Balcaen and Nolan Jensen. Oscar Homeniuk took the loss in goal for Vernon.

Cranbrook will play the Victoria Admirals at 1:45 p.m. Mountain time Monday, March 21. The Admirals defeated the South Delta Storm 4-1 Sunday.

Vernon takes on South Delta Monday at 6:15 p.m. Pacific.

In the other four-team pool in Vernon, the Okanagan champion Kelowna Rockets doubled the Williams Lake Timberwolves 6-3, and the Fort St. John Flyers were 5-3 winners over the Port Coquitlam Pirates.

The gold-medal game is slated for Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. Pacific.

BC Minor Hockey