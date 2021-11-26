Cranbrook Bucks forward Noah Quinn commits to NCAA Div 1 school

Cranbrook Bucks forward and Nelson native Noah Quinn is seen here signing his commitment papers to Bemidji State University. Photo: Submitted

Cranbrook Bucks forward Noah Quinn has signed up to play for one of the top American university hockey teams.

The Nelson native has committed to the Bemidji State University Beavers, who compete in the NCAA’s Division 1. Quinn will play one more season in the BCHL and join the Beavers in 2023.

The Beavers are currently ranked 20th overall among NCAA men’s hockey teams. Last season they were one win away from competing in the Frozen Four, only to lose to eventual national champions Massachusetts.

Quinn, an 18-year-old centre, said he was approached by one of the Beavers’ coaches after a Bucks game, then made a brief trip to the university’s campus in Minnesota. After that he was sold.

“It was a small town, first-class facilities, great campus, great location, super nice rink,” said Quinn. “First-class coaches too. They were all super welcoming when I arrived and took good care of me.”

Quinn previously played two seasons for the Kootenay Ice major midget team. He also briefly joined the Nelson Leafs during the end of the 2018-19 season.

He’s been one of the building blocks of the Bucks in their first full regular BCHL season with seven goals and eight assists in 14 games. He said being part of an expansion team was a draw.

“Everything just fit perfectly. Being close to home and seeing the nice rink and the nice facilities they have in Cranbrook, it was a no-brainer.”

