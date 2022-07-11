Cranbrook Bucks forward drafted 206th overall by Ottawa Senators

Tyson Dyck selected in the seventh round of the NHL Entry Draft last week

Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck was selected 206th overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday, July 8. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck has taken his first step to the NHL.

The BCHL All-Star was selected 206th overall (7th round) by the Ottawa Senators during last week’s NHL Entry Draft in Montreal.

Dyck was one of seven BCHLers selected by the 32 NHL teams looking to stock their prospect pools in search of future building blocks for their respective clubs.

During his rookie year in BC’s Junior A league, Dyck put up some impressive numbers.

He led the Bucks in the scoring race over the regular season, collecting 34 goals and posted 41 assists for 75 points in 54 games — a pace that also put him at fourth overall in league scoring.

He also led the team in post-season scoring, with five points in six games against the Prince George Spruce Kings during the first round of the playoffs.

Coming into the NHL Entry Draft, Dyck was ranked 110th overall in the North American skaters category of the final NHL Central Scouting rankings, steadily climbing from the initial list at the beginning of the season.

He has committed to the University of Massachusetts (U-Mass) NCAA Division 1 program.