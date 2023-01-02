Bucks’ defensemen Cam Kungle and Carsyn Good battle in the trenches in front of goalie Carter Capton in second period action of the Bucks’ 5-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on New Year’s Eve. Martin Ross photo.

Cranbrook Bucks extend win streak to 9 games

Bucks double up on Trail Smoke Eaters to ring in the New Year

The Cranbrook Bucks are streaking.

The Herd posted back-to-back wins this weekend to ring in the New Year, shutting out the Trail Smoke Eaters 3-0 on Friday in the West Kootenay, before ending 2022 on a high note with a 5-2 win in front of a raucous home crowd on Saturday.

The two victories extend the Bucks’ winning streak to nine games.

Jeremy Tremblay led the way with two goals as the Bucks built an early lead and didn’t look back in front of a home crowd that surpassed 2,800 fans.

Tremblay opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, quickly followed up by Nick Peluso, as the Bucks led by two goals after the first period.

Both teams held each other scoreless in the middle frame.

Heading into the third, the Smokies attempted a comeback, but the Bucks continued to find the back of the net as well.

Nicholas Remissong put the Smokies on the board early in the second, while Luke Pfoh restored Cranbrook’s two goal lead shortly afterwards.

Adam Marshall put Trail within one near the halfway point of the period, but Bauer Morrissey and Tremblay tallied to lift the Bucks to the win.

Bucks netminder Carter Capton made 23 saves, while Smoke Eaters goaltender Teagan Kendrick was shelled with 40 shots on goal.

On Friday, the Bucks headed to the West Kootenay, shutting out the Smoke Eaters 3-0 in Trail.

Again, Tremblay led the way offensively, scoring twice in the first and second period, while Donovan Frias added an empty netter in the third period to put the game away.

Capton stood in goal for the Bucks, earning the shut out with 24 saves, while Keegan Maddocks turned aside 21 saves for the Smokies.

The weekend action puts the Bucks in second place in the Interior Conference with a 21-8-1 season record. The club is also tied with the Surrey Eagles in points for third place overall in the BCHL, however, the latter has the edge with a game in hand and one less regular season loss.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, the Bucks will hit the road for a stint of three games in three nights, starting off with a double-header against the Merritt Centennials, followed up with a tilt against the Chilliwack Chiefs.

