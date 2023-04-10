Cranbrook Bucks BCHL playoff run ends with 4-2 loss as Wild clinches series

The BCHL post-season run has come to an end for the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Wenatchee Wild clinched the series with a 4-2 win in Game 6 in front of a home crowd in Washington State on Sunday.

The Bucks, down 3-1 in the series, were able to take Game 5 in Cranbrook and prolong the series for one more contest.

In the end, Wenatchee’s up front firepower proved difficult to handle over the course of the series.

Parker Murray was a significant thorn, scoring 12 goals in six games, while linemate Ean Somoza collected 11 helpers and posted one goal.

For Cranbrook, Nick Peluso was the top scorer during the playoff run, posting six points in six games, while Cooper Boulanger, Jaden Fodchuk, Bauer Morrissey and Noah Quinn all log-jammed with four points.

On Sunday, Somoza put the Wild ahead in the first period, as Arvega Hovsepyan doubled up the lead in the second frame.

However, the Bucks staged a mid-game comeback as Luke Pfoh and Jack Silich both tallied to knot the affair at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Who else but Murray to break the deadlock and score the game and series-winner early in the third period, while Cade Litter plunged in the dagger on a shorthanded effort with under three minutes to go.

Bucks netminder Nathan Airey made 21 saves in goal for The Herd, while Andy Vlaha turned aside 35 shots for the Wild.