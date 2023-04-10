The Cranbrook Bucks BCHL playoff run has come to an end, falling 4-2 to the Wenatchee Wild in Game 6 on Sunday night in Wenatchee. The Wild clinch the series 4-2 and will move on to the second round. Trevor Crawley photo.

The Cranbrook Bucks BCHL playoff run has come to an end, falling 4-2 to the Wenatchee Wild in Game 6 on Sunday night in Wenatchee. The Wild clinch the series 4-2 and will move on to the second round. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook Bucks BCHL playoff run ends with 4-2 loss as Wild clinches series

The BCHL post-season run has come to an end for the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Wenatchee Wild clinched the series with a 4-2 win in Game 6 in front of a home crowd in Washington State on Sunday.

The Bucks, down 3-1 in the series, were able to take Game 5 in Cranbrook and prolong the series for one more contest.

In the end, Wenatchee’s up front firepower proved difficult to handle over the course of the series.

Parker Murray was a significant thorn, scoring 12 goals in six games, while linemate Ean Somoza collected 11 helpers and posted one goal.

For Cranbrook, Nick Peluso was the top scorer during the playoff run, posting six points in six games, while Cooper Boulanger, Jaden Fodchuk, Bauer Morrissey and Noah Quinn all log-jammed with four points.

On Sunday, Somoza put the Wild ahead in the first period, as Arvega Hovsepyan doubled up the lead in the second frame.

However, the Bucks staged a mid-game comeback as Luke Pfoh and Jack Silich both tallied to knot the affair at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Who else but Murray to break the deadlock and score the game and series-winner early in the third period, while Cade Litter plunged in the dagger on a shorthanded effort with under three minutes to go.

Bucks netminder Nathan Airey made 21 saves in goal for The Herd, while Andy Vlaha turned aside 35 shots for the Wild.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Port Moody’s Ryan Johansen an NHL All-Star
Next story
Fraser Valley’s Brenda Kawasaki recognized as first volunteer for Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games

Just Posted

The new proposed Columbia River-Revelstoke boundary crosses Highway 3 southwest of Cranbrook and juts to the east to include some areas of Gold Creek and Hidden Valley Rd. It basically slices off Jim Smith Lake, Elizabeth Lake, and areas south and east of Cranbrook from Kootenay East and incorporates them into Columbia River Revelstoke.
One riding grows, one riding shrinks — Columbia River-Revelstoke edges up close to Cranbrook

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for specific water bodies and waterways in the East and West Kootenay, along with the Boundary region. Pictured is the Elk River near Fernie. Scott Tibballs photo.
High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenay, Boundary region

The Cranbrook Bucks BCHL playoff run has come to an end, falling 4-2 to the Wenatchee Wild in Game 6 on Sunday night in Wenatchee. The Wild clinch the series 4-2 and will move on to the second round. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks BCHL playoff run ends with 4-2 loss as Wild clinches series

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer