Cranbrook Bucks Awards Night

Saturday, March 26, as well as featuring the Cranbrook Bucks’ last regular season game, was also Awards Night. Individual awards were presented by Head Coach Ryan Donaldto Bucks players, and thank yous and credit were extended to the team’s 20-year-olds: Evan Gartner, Brendan Rogers, Liam Hansson, Johnny Johnson, and Quaid Anderson. The Bucks now play Prince George in the first round of the BCHL playoffs, starting Friday, April 1. (Barry Coulter photos)

Community Player of the Year – Rhys Bentham

Defensive Player of the Year – Nathan Airey

Rookie of the Year – Kellan Hjartarson

Scholastic Player of the Year – Jarrod Smith

Coaches Choice Award – Carsyn Good

Johnny Johnson

Quaid Anderson

Evan Gartner

Brendan Rogers

Liam Hansson