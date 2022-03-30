Cranbrook Bucks head coach Ryan Donald presented the awards to players, including Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player to Tyson Dyck. (Barry Coulter photo)

Cranbrook Bucks Awards Night

Team hands out individual season awards to players, prior to last game of regular season, Saturday, March 26

Saturday, March 26, as well as featuring the Cranbrook Bucks’ last regular season game, was also Awards Night. Individual awards were presented by Head Coach Ryan Donaldto Bucks players, and thank yous and credit were extended to the team’s 20-year-olds: Evan Gartner, Brendan Rogers, Liam Hansson, Johnny Johnson, and Quaid Anderson. The Bucks now play Prince George in the first round of the BCHL playoffs, starting Friday, April 1. (Barry Coulter photos)

Barry Coulter photo

Community Player of the Year – Rhys Bentham

Barry Coulter photo

Defensive Player of the Year – Nathan Airey

Barry Coulter photo

Rookie of the Year – Kellan Hjartarson

Barry Coulter photo

Scholastic Player of the Year – Jarrod Smith

Barry Coulter photo

Coaches Choice Award – Carsyn Good

Barry Coulter photo

Johnny Johnson

Barry Coulter photo

Quaid Anderson

Barry Coulter photo

Evan Gartner

Barry Coulter photo

Brendan Rogers

Barry Coulter photo

Liam Hansson

Cranbrook Bucks Awards Night
