Cranbrook Bucks Awards Night

Saturday, March 26, as well as featuring the Cranbrook Bucks’ last regular season game, was also Awards Night. Individual awards were presented by Head Coach Ryan Donaldto Bucks players, and thank yous and credit were extended to the team’s 20-year-olds: Evan Gartner, Brendan Rogers, Liam Hansson, Johnny Johnson, and Quaid Anderson. The Bucks now play Prince George in the first round of the BCHL playoffs, starting Friday, April 1. (Barry Coulter photos)
Community Player of the Year – Rhys Bentham
Defensive Player of the Year – Nathan Airey
Rookie of the Year – Kellan Hjartarson
Scholastic Player of the Year – Jarrod Smith
Coaches Choice Award – Carsyn Good
Johnny Johnson
Quaid Anderson
Evan Gartner
Brendan Rogers
Liam Hansson