The Cranbrook Bucks have added a veteran blueliner to the defensive corps.

Cranbrook Bucks add veteran blueliner to defensive corps

A veteran blueliner has joined the Cranbrook Bucks defensive corps.

Carson Kurylo has committed to the team, coming to British Columbia after spending the last three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, and the last two with the Camrose Kodiaks.

Kurylo has 17 goals and 55 points in 137 career AJHL regular season and playoff games. The 19 year old product of Calgary won the 2018 Stewy Stewart Memorial Award, a league honour that recognizes attributes of character, perseverance, integrity and sportsmanship.

“We are pleased to add a veteran defender to our lineup for this season,” said Ryan Donald, head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks.” Our staff believes that Carson will bring leadership and stability to our blue line and will be able to impact our lineup immediately.

“Carson is a player that is excited to be a part of the community here in Cranbrook and will be an excellent addition for our hockey club.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With training camps on the horizon, NHL teams hope to keep COVID-19 at bay

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks add veteran blueliner to defensive corps

A veteran blueliner has joined the Cranbrook Bucks defensive corps. Carson Kurylo… Continue reading

Conservation officers rescue elk calf, take it to wildlife rehab centre

Members with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently rescued a dehydrated and… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook, WildSafeBC report uptick in aggressive deer

WildSafeBC says it’s important to ensure that deer don’t make your yard their home

Chernove set to take on epic 1,000 kilometre cycling challenge

A local Paralympian is taking on an epic cycling challenge. Tristen Chernove… Continue reading

From baseball stars to forest fires: Southeast Fire Centre water bomber has an interesting past

Tanker 489 is stationed in Castlegar this year, but in the 1960s it belonged to the L.A. Dodgers.

VIDEO: The Young Blue Jays of Cranbrook

The young blue jays of Ms. B’s backyard, July, 2020, Cranbrook B.C.… Continue reading

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit

Grassroots-organized National Indigenous Justice Summit was a free-to-attend two-day videoconference

Most Read