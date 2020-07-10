Cranbrook Bucks add veteran blueliner to defensive corps

A veteran blueliner has joined the Cranbrook Bucks defensive corps.

Carson Kurylo has committed to the team, coming to British Columbia after spending the last three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, and the last two with the Camrose Kodiaks.

Kurylo has 17 goals and 55 points in 137 career AJHL regular season and playoff games. The 19 year old product of Calgary won the 2018 Stewy Stewart Memorial Award, a league honour that recognizes attributes of character, perseverance, integrity and sportsmanship.

“We are pleased to add a veteran defender to our lineup for this season,” said Ryan Donald, head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks.” Our staff believes that Carson will bring leadership and stability to our blue line and will be able to impact our lineup immediately.

“Carson is a player that is excited to be a part of the community here in Cranbrook and will be an excellent addition for our hockey club.”