Ehren Menard (left) and Todd Skirving (right) have joined the Cranbrook Bucks hockey operations staff as assistant coaches. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook Bucks add two assistant coaches to hockey operations staff

The Cranbrook Bucks have made some coaching changes ahead of it’s inaugural season.

Two new assistant coaches have been brought on board, with Ehren Menard and Todd Skirving joining the ranks, while Adam Stuart departed Cranbrook following an opportunity with the Northern Alberta Xtreme Hockey program.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Ehren and Todd in order to provide our players with the best available development and coaching during this upcoming phase of the season,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Both guys have shown an incredible amount of enthusiasm about the opportunity to coach in the BCHL, and our players will certainly reap the benefits of their knowledge, energy, and passion for the game.”

Menard has been coaching with the Knights of Columbus (KC) Hockey program in Edmonton for the last six years, working with the KC U18 and KC U16 teams. Most recently, he was the head coach of the U16 team as well as the Director of Hockey Operations for both the U16 and U15 programs.

Menard also has experience working with Hockey Alberta High Performance programming as a staff member for Team Edmonton at the Alberta Cup in 2019.

“We are excited to bring Ehren on board with us for the remainder of this season,” said Donald. “Ehren is a motivated young coach that has spent the past few years working with various levels of the KC organization in Edmonton. His passion and excitement for coaching are evident, and he will be an excellent addition for our players both on and off the ice.”

Skirving is a BCHL alumni with the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings, graduating to a collegiate career with the Rochester Institute of Technology before embarking on a pro career — a journey he is still pursuing despite minor pro leagues and franchises operating in flux amid COVID-19.

“Todd is a great addition to our staff as we head into the final stretch of the year,” said Donald. “He is an enthusiastic young man who has been sidelined for the 2020-21 ECHL season as his team in St. John’s opted out for this year. Although he has been staying sharp and preparing for next season, coaching is something that he has grown interested in, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to get his feet wet.

“As a former BCHL, NCAA, and current professional player, our guys will greatly benefit from his first-hand knowledge and experience.”

While Stuart’s time with the Bucks was brief, he expressed his departure was ‘bittersweet’.

“I would like to thank Nathan Lieuwen and Ryan Donald for everything they have done for me, on a professional level but as well as a personal level,” said Stuart. “It is especially sad to leave behind such a great group of young men who I know will one day bring a championship to this great town. This is an elite program and I’m very proud to say I was a part of the inaugural season. With that said I look forward to my next role with NAX and the opportunity to continue my coaching career. Go Bucks Go!”

Donald thanked Stuart for helping with building up the organization in it’s early days.

“I would like to sincerely thank Adam for his time here in Cranbrook, as he helped us lay the foundation for what this organization will be moving forward, said Donald. “One of our aims as an organization is to help grow, develop, and promote the people within our walls, and this certainly continues on to our coaching staff. I would like to wish Adam nothing but the best in his future at NAX and I look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with him.”

The Bucks are hoping to release a full player roster in the coming days, and are preparing to participate in the upcoming BCHL season that was recently approved by the league’s board of governors and the provincial health officer.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL dismisses social media reports that 2021 and 2022 seasons might be cancelled

Just Posted

Ehren Menard (left) and Todd Skirving (right) have joined the Cranbrook Bucks hockey operations staff as assistant coaches. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Cranbrook Bucks add two assistant coaches to hockey operations staff

The Cranbrook Bucks have made some coaching changes ahead of it’s inaugural… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort wished locals a Happy St. Patrick’s Day along with news that they are extending the 2020-21 season by a full week. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Kimberley Alpine Resort extends season by one week

Kimberley Alpine Resort announced Wednesday they are extending their ski season by… Continue reading

Mike Hambalek tests out a face mask during an inspection off the manufacturing line. Photo courtesy Mike Hambalek.
Local family venture manufacturing medical face masks

Caliper Safety Inc. was born last year to help produce locally-made medical masks amid COVID-19

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award, formerly known as the Kimberley Arts Council Goolden Memorial Scholarship. Don Davies was a beloved member of the Kimberley arts community. Bulletin/John Allen file.
Cranbrook musician chosen for Don Davies Memorial Scholarship

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read