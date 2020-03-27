Cranbrook Bucks add forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another player to their ranks with the commitment of Brendan Rogers for next season.

Rogers, 18, is a forward who spent last season in the Vancovuer Island Junior Hockey League, playing for his hometown Nanaimo Buccaneers Jr. B squad.

He piled up 16 goals and 37 points in 47 games this past season, and was the team’s top scorer.

“Brendan is a player that we targeted early on in the process and believe can contribute right away.” Said General Manager and Head Coach Ryan Donald. “He comes to us with significant experience at the Jr. B level, leading his team in both goals and points this past season. Brendan is a player that we will count on to provide leadership and experience to our team this fall and are excited to welcome to Cranbrook.”


