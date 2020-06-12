The Cranbrook Bucks have added an assistant coach in Adam Stuart to the ranks.

Cranbrook Bucks add assistant coach to the ranks

The Cranbrook Bucks added to their hockey operations staff, hiring Adam Stuart as an assistant coach, according to an announcement from the team on Friday.

Stuart, who was born in Calgary and has deep roots in Kimberley, inked a two-year contract with the new BCHL club. For the last two seasons, Stuart has been an assistant coach with the EDGE Midget Prep Team of the CSSHL out of Alberta.

“We are excited to add Adam to our staff for our inaugural season in Cranbrook,” said Ryan Donald, the head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Adam stood out as young coach that is motivated to develop himself as well as the young men in our program. We were fortunate to have many quality candidates express interest in the position, but it was clear to us that Adam was the best fit for both our team and our community.

“His extensive professional experience, familiarity with the East Kootenays, and his passion for coaching stood out during the interview process and make him an excellent addition to our staff.”

Stuart is the younger brother of Kimberley Dynamiters bench boss Derek Stuart, and much of his family resides there, according to a news release. He played Jr. A in both the BCHL and the Alberta Junior Hockey League in his youth, before embarking on a minor pro career for seven years, spending time in the U.S. leagues and a season in Europe.

“I am very excited to be joining the Bucks organization and family,” said Stuart. “I strongly believe we can create a program that is competitive year in and year out and one the people of Cranbrook and surrounding area can be proud of. Ryan and Nathan have done a great job recruiting and I can’t wait to get this season underway.”


Most Read