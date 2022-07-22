Cranbrook Bucks add assistant coach to the bench

The Cranbrook Bucks have added Colin Minardi as an assistant coach.

Minardi joins fellow assistant coach Myles Fitzgerald and Ryan Donald, head coach and general manager, as the staff that will run the bench next season.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Bucks organization. This is a first class organization with great people involved,” said Minardi. “The team is poised to take the next steps after what they accomplished this season. Ryan Donald is a great coach and I’m excited to be working with and learning from both him and Myles Fitzgerald. I would like to thank Ryan, Nathan Lieuwen and the rest of the Bucks organization for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Cranbrook and get to work.”

Minardi, 30, was an associate coach with the Prince George Spruce Kings in 2019 for one season, and has also coached U18 with the BC Elite Hockey League in the Okanagan. A product of Summerland, Minardi played Jr. B in the KIJHL as well as college hockey in B.C. and Alberta.

“We are excited to add Colin to our staff this coming season,” said Donald. “We feel that Colin will be able to round out our coaching staff nicely with his previous experience at the BCHL and U18 levels, as well as his strong skill and skating development background.”

The BCHL recently released the exhibition and regular season schedules. The Bucks will be facing off against Alberta junior opponents on Sept. 10, heading east to face the Brooks Bandits and the Okotoks Oilers in a double header weekend.

The following weekend, the Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters will close out the pre-season with a home-and-home series.