Nicholas Niemo has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks. Photo submitted.

Cranbrook Bucks add another forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another forward to the roster.

Nicholas Niemo has committed to the newest BCHL franchise, coming out of the Islanders Hockey Club of the NCDC on the U.S. east coast. Niemo, a 2001-born player, collected 20 goals and 30 assists in 48 games this past season while playing on a squad alongside fellow Bucks commit Jacob Zacharewicz, who backstopped in the crease.

“Our staff is happy to add a player of Nicks caliber to our hockey team for the 2020-21 season,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager for the Cranbrook Bucks. “Beyond his offensive production, it became clear to our staff that Nick has many of the intangibles that we are looking for in our players. He is a highly competitive individual, exceptionally self-motivated and driven to win. We are extremely excited to add yet another piece to our organization for this fall.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
