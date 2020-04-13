Cranbrook Bucks add another defenceman

Another defenceman has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks for next season.

Bauer Morrissey, 18, will join the BCHL’s newest franchise next year and patrol the blue line.

Morrissey hails from Skaneateles, NY, and played in the USHS prep league with Millbrook School in his hometown state last year. Morrissey tallied 10 goals and collected 19 assists for 29 points in 32 games.

“Bauer is a player that our staff believes can make the jump to become an elite defenseman in the BCHL,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager for the Cranbrook Bucks. “He was an impact player at Millbrook during his Senior season, leading their defensemen in goals and points, and playing in all situations for his team.

“We are happy to add him to our roster for the 2020-21 season and look forward to helping him achieve his goals of becoming an NCAA Division 1 defenseman.”


