Cranbrook boxers pack punches at ‘B.C. vs. Alberta’ event

Eagles Club fighters runs the gamut from split decisions to unanimous wins at Medicine Hat showcase

Team B.C. boxers, including four Cranbrook representatives, pose at the ‘Team B.C. vs. Alberta’ event in Medicine Hat on Sunday, January 21.

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

Four Cranbrook boxers were a part of the ‘Team B.C. vs. Alberta’ boxing event held in Medicine Hat on January 20 and 21.

All four western provinces competed at the two-day competition, with several Cranbrook Eagles Boxing Club fighters representing B.C.

Key City youth boxer Connor Ferrier took on hometown fighter Sam Shick at the event. Ferrier was the aggressor through three rounds, but the judges’ decision declared a split decision.

Carter Bannink was up next against Ayde Meredith from Calgary. Bannink boxed and moved beautifully for thee rounds, but also came up short on the decision.

Canada Winter Games prospect Dylan Clark also stepped into the ring on both days. On Saturday, he took on Lethbridge fighter Kyle Oliver and walked away with a well-earned unanimous decision. On Sunday, Clark stepped up to another weight-class division but was unsuccessful against Josh Peck, who was also from Lethbridge.

Cranbrook’s final bout of the weekend saw heavyweight Provincial prospect Nike Blackmore take on Emile Smith from Saskatchewan. Blackmore dominated all three rounds, but could not put Smith away and had to settle for a unanimous decision win.

Local boxers next event will take place in Abbotsford for the Provincial Championships on February 9 and 10.