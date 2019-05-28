Cranbrook Bandits split weekend games

The junior and senior squads went .500 in their weekend matchups

Both the junior and the senior Cranbrook Bandits went .500 on the weekend.

The junior squad played at home as they hosted the Bitterroot Bucs losing 10-0 on May 24 and then winning 10-4 on May 25.

Next up was the Calgary Redbirds who defeated the bandits 7-1. But, the team was able to take a commanding 12-5 win on May 26 against the Libby Loggers.

The juniors are now 6-6 on the season and will hit the road on June 8 to face the Libby Loggers again.

The senior Bandits also split their weekend, while on the road. On May 25 they played a doubleheader against the Libby Loggers, losing the first game 4-6, but rebounding 8-2 for the final game.

On May 26 the team was in Trail for a doubleheader against the Trail Orioles Senior Men’s team. They won in an offensive battle 13-12 but lost 4-1 in their final game.

The senior squad is now 8-3 on the season. On June 2 they will host a game against some of the program’s alumni, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.

 

Previous story
Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Just Posted

City to apply for grant to study housing needs

New provincial study is mandating that municipalities undertake a housing needs report

Cranbrook Bandits split weekend games

The junior and senior squads went .500 in their weekend matchups

Council tweaks salary rates, blame changes made by feds

Council vents frustration over the elimination of a tax-exemption benefit to local elected officials

Kootenay rugby team wins gold at provincial championships

The Kootenay team won the Tier 2 division at BC Rugby High School Girls’ Provincial XV championships

City releases council, staff renumeration figures

Annual disclosure of council, staff renumeration is required by the provincial government

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

Most Read