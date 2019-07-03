Cranbrook Bandits split weekend games

The senior squad went 2-2 in their long-weekend action while the junior team went 1-1 at home.

The Cranbrook Bandits senior and junior teams had a strong weekend of play during the long weekend.

The senior team went 2-2 on the road. They started off facing the Bitterroot Bucs on June 29 in two close games.

The Bandits lost their first game 8-6 but went on to win the second of the doubleheader 15-13.

The senior squad was able to keep their momentum going on June 30, when they won 7-5 against the Missoula Mavericks. But, on the second half of the doubleheader, they ended up losing to the Mavericks 16-9.

The senior Bandits are now fourth in the Montana West conference and have four games left in the regular season. These games will be played at home where they will host the Libby Loggers on July 7 for a doubleheader. First pitches are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. As well, the Bandits will host the Kalispell Lakers on July 8 for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., all games are at Confederation Park.

The junior Bandits hosted the Mission Valley Mariners on the long weekend where they went .500. It was a back and forth battle on their first game of the day on June 30, where the Mariners were able to beat the Bandits 8-5.

But, the Bandits rebounded fast for the second half of the doubleheader. They shut out the Mariners offence winning 10-0.

The junior Bandits will have a rematch against the Mariners for a pair of games on July 5 in Polson, Montana.



