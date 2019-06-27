Cranbrook Bandits return from Montana tournaments

The junior squad went 3-2 while the senior team went 2-2 in their respective tournaments

The senior Bandits will continue on the road for a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs and the Missoula Mavericks. File photo

The Cranbrook Bandits were in Montana this past weekend where both the senior and junior teams took part in tournaments.

The senior Bandits went 2-2 in the Big Bucks Baseball Tournament hosted in Libby, Montana.

On the first day of play, the Bandits defence was strong facing off against Sandpoint winning 10-0. On June 22 they had a doubleheader, which they split.

First losing to the Bitterroot Bucs 5-1 and then rebounding to for a 10-1 win against Strathmore.

On their last day of play, the senior bandits went on to lose 14-1 against the Moscow Blue Devils.

The Bandits will continue on the road for a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs on June 19 and then they will face-off against the Missoula Mavericks for another doubleheader on June 30.

They will be back home on July 7 and 8.

The junior Bandits were down in Florence, Montana for their tournament where they had a 3-2 record.

The Bandits won their first two games of play on June 21 posting a 14-6 win against the Libby Loggers and the 12-9 win against the Bitterroot Bucs.

In an offence match off the Bands lost 17-12 on June 22 against the Glacier Twins, but were able to rebound the next day in a close game to the Bitterroot Bucs winning 5-4. However, their bats couldn’t get going in their last game of the tournament and they lost 9-0 against the Missoula Mavericks.

The junior Bandits will be at home on June 30 as they host the Mission Valley Mariners for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Confederation Park.



